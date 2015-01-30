Belichick: Pete Carroll's teams 'compete relentlessly'

"They play extremely hard, down after down after down, week after week, year after year. They compete relentlessly," Belichick continued. "As well as any organization I've ever observed, they just compete relentlessly. Not even 60 minutes, it's even longer, like last week against Green Bay. But it's from the opening kickoff to the final gun. They're just never gonna let up in any phase of the game: offense, defense, special teams. Their receivers, their defensive backs, their linemen, their quarterback: Everybody just competes at such a high level for every single second that they're out there, and I think that's a great credit and tribute to Pete and his staff.