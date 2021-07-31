Training Camp

Presented By

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 10:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Training camp is for competition, preparation, improvement and evaluation in the NFL. It's also an essential period for making decisions on a franchise's immediate future.

Bill Belichick has made such a decision at quarterback, at least for now. After spending a first-round pick on the position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran Cam Newton , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.

Saturday offered an interesting admission from Belichick, though, who relayed the Patriots' usual evaluation process to reporters in Foxborough and sounded as if he wasn't so certain about the situation under center.

"We'll take a look at the whole situation. I don't think you want to evaluate players at any position off of one or two plays or maybe a day," Belichick said. "From a consistency standpoint, that's always important, and obviously production. Hopefully those things will be good, and I'm sure it will be a hard decision. But we'll see how it goes. Let 'em play and try to do what we feel like is best for the team based on their performance."

That statement sounds a lot like Belichick is very much still evaluating his signal-callers, leading to a question about a potential timeframe for naming a starter. Belichick quickly ripped away any potential intrigue regarding the position with his response.

"No," Belichick responded. "I mean, Cam's our starting quarterback, I think I've said that."

Essentially, Belichick is more comfortable going with what he knows, even if what he knows (Newton) he's only known as a Patriot for a year. Jones would have to mount a stunning push for the starting job as it currently stands.

Belichick managed to circle back to the usual coach speak of this time of year in regards to camp competition, but it did seem to have added truth to it after such a busy offseason. There's more to figure out than just who will be receiving the snap from center.

"That's right. Everyone does start from scratch," Belichick said. "Again, we all have to re-establish ourselves and that goes for a lot of other players that you could name as well that I'm sure in your mind you think they're starters and maybe they are and probably will be starters. But they all have to re-establish their positions. That's across the board for the whole team. That doesn't pertain to one particular position."

New England is at somewhat of a pivotal point in its franchise's history following a subpar first season without Tom Brady. The Patriots spent accordingly in the spring, but the money only matters when the production matches it. The work toward such output has already begun and stretches far beyond the one calling the cadence, but as we all know, the quarterback is the linchpin.

Right now (and seemingly for the near future), that essential figure is Newton.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

N'Keal Harry very open to remaining with Patriots: 'I've just been focused on helping this team win'

N'Keal Harry's July trade request signaled he likely wouldn't be long for New England. If you asked him about his desires Friday, he sure didn't sound like someone who wanted to be shipped out of town. 
news

Tom Brady says he's found his 'voice' more after one season with Buccaneers

It might be strange to hear Tom Brady say he's still finding his voice after more than two decades in the NFL, but that's exactly what the 7-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Friday after a subpar Buccaneers practice.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins 'working through' issues with CB Xavien Howard

J.K. Dobbins wants to be regarded as one of the top RBs in football. To do that, he knows he must be a more complete one. That initiative could line up well with the Ravens'.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW