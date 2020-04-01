Belichick delivers message during COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to these initial donations, the NFL family has come together to #StayHomeStayStrong to help limit the spread of COVID-19 across the country. As part of this effort, over 50 NFL players, coaches, and Legends have united to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to share with fans about the strength they are finding in staying at home. The league is also inviting the country to #NFLPLAY60 at home during this time to get their 60 minutes of exercise each day alongside the NFL. In March, the NFL launched a series of free digital learning and wellness resources for students, parents and teachers by teaming up with charitable partners such as the American Heart Association and United Way. These resources can be shared broadly and are currently housed on http://www.nfl.com/play60.