Belichick ahead of SB rematch: 'Losses stick with you'

Published: Nov 16, 2019 at 12:55 AM
Grant Gordon

Another Super Bowl triumph later, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have most certainly moved on from their Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.

That doesn't mean arguably the greatest NFL coach of all-time has forgotten the bitter 41-33 defeat, though.

"I mean, you remember some of the wins, but I think the losses stick with you more," Belichick told the media on Friday, via team transcript.

For the first time since the Patriots came out on the losing end against the Eagles in the biggest of big games, the teams will clash again on Sunday in Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Belichick's message was pretty clear on Friday. There is no revenge to be sought, but the downfall at the highest stage isn't one he's forgotten. After all, he hasn't forgotten other losses at far lower levels.

"Well, I think you remember those games," said Belichick, who's 4-2 as the Patriots coach against the Eagles, including going 1-1 in a pair of Super Bowl matchups. "I mean, I remember games I lost in high school, I remember games I lost in Pee Wee football, I remember games I lost [when I was coaching with] the Giants and Cleveland. And I mean, yeah, those games -- sure, they stick with you."

The 67-year-old Belichick has won six Super Bowls as the Patriots head coach, but he's also lost three.

It's hardly a novel concept that losses are more memorable than the wins, though. It's often opined that the great ones are driven far more by a hatred for losing rather than the glory of winning.

Somehow, Belichick's able to recall the pitfalls while remaining steadfast upon his focus of what's ahead.

The Hoodie and the Pats can't get back the Super Bowl loss of the past, but Sunday's outcome is for the taking, and in true Belichick fashion, that's where his sights are set.

"That's all in the past and that's water under the bridge right now," Belichick said. "So, we'll focus on this week and see how this one comes out."

