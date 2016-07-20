Around the NFL

Beckham: Norman joined Redskins to stay 'relevant'

Published: Jul 20, 2016 at 10:35 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Washington's Josh Norman can't be thrilled to hear Odell Beckham Jr. crown Patrick Peterson -- a player he's never faced -- as the "best cornerback" in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Norman, though, Beckham was just getting started.

The New York Giants star wideout told GQ that he "for sure" believes that Norman, the former Panthers cover man, signed with the NFC East's Redskins to remain "relevant," calling it a "smart business move" to set up at least two showdowns with Beckham per season, according to the New York Daily News.

The two engaged in a notorious penalty-fueled duel when the Giants and Panthers squared off last December, a messy outing that propelled NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to propose what some called an "Odell Beckham rule" on personal fouls.

"If I wasn't playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn't bring it up as much," Beckham said in GQ's August issue. "But now it'll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don't really look for, attention I don't really need. The reason that he's become so relevant is because of me."

Here's another reason Norman -- an All-Pro last year -- chose Washington: $75 million over five years with more than $51 million in guaranteed loot.

Nobody can deny Beckham's talent. He's one of the most electrifying and recognizable athletes in the world today. He's also just the latest pro athlete to waste our time with a tedious blast of me-first hot air.

This offseason can't end fast enough.

