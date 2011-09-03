Beck, Grossman make Redskins' roster; no word on No. 1 QB

Coach Mike Shanahan opted to keep just two quarterbacks Saturday as the Redskins cut 24 players to set their 53-man roster entering the first week of the regular season.
Quarterbacks Kellen Clemens and Matt Gutierrez were sent packing, leaving room for eight receivers. The extra spot essentially goes to Brandon Banks, who's expected to see scant time as a wideout but is a game-breaking threat as a return man, provided he can stay healthy.
Among the veterans who failed to make the cut was offensive lineman Artis Hicks, who started 10 games for the Redskins last season but has been supplanted by free-agent signee Chris Chester. Of the Redskins' three backup offensive linemen, eight-year veteran Sean Locklear is the only one with NFL experience.
Eight of the team's 12 draft picks made the roster. Sixth-round running back Evan Royster, sixth-round receiver Aldrick Robinson and seventh-round offensive lineman Maurice Hurt were cut, and second-round defensive end Jarvis Jenkins is on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.
The 53-man squad doesn't include safety Kareem Moore, who starts the season on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury. Moore must sit out at least six games before he can be activated.
Safety LaRon Landry, who began training camp on the PUP list, was moved to the active roster. Still, his status for the Sept. 11 opener against the New York Giants is uncertain because of a hamstring injury.
Cornerback Phillip Buchanon, who's suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's drug policy, also doesn't count toward the total of 53.
Cut-down day has become one of the more intriguing days to follow NFL players on Twitter as they react to making the team or being cut. Redskins players were busy expressing their feelings in 140 characters or less long before the team officially announced the moves in the evening.
"Jumped the 1st Hurdle," tweeted third-round pick Leonard Hankerson, a receiver from the University of Miami, "now it's time to keep putting in lots of work everyday and keep getting better peeps."
At the other end of the mood spectrum was newly unemployed safety Chris Horton.
"Thank you RedskinNation for all that you have given me in my 3 yrs here. My time is up here but DMV will always have a place in my heart," Horton tweeted, using the latest slang for the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area.
Also cut were receivers Aldrick Robinson and Isaac Anderson; linebackers Edgar Jones, Horatio Blades and Thaddeus Gibson; nose tackle Anthony Bryant; offensive tackles Clint Oldenburg and Selvish Capers; tight ends Derek Schouman and Tony Curtis; running backs Keiland Williams and Shaun Draughn; safeties Anderson Russell and Chris Horton; cornerback Reggie Jones; center Donovan Raiola and defensive ends Jeff Stehle and Doug Worthington.
