Beating Bills would give Patriots AFC's No. 1 seed

The storyline
The Pats can clinch the first overall seed in the AFC with a win. The Bills continue to fight as hard as they can and make things interesting every week.
Why you should watch
Buffalo gave New England a heck of a game the first time around. Tom Brady is pretty much infallible these days. Ryan Fitzpatrick makes the game look fun.
Did you know?
The Patriots have won six in a row at Buffalo. ... New England is 59-2 under Bill Belichick when scoring at least 30 points. ... Fitzpatrick has a touchdown pass in 15 consecutive games. ... Buffalo's David Nelson has a touchdown in three consecutive games.