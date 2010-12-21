Beating Bills would give Patriots AFC's No. 1 seed

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 01:58 PM

The storyline
The Pats can clinch the first overall seed in the AFC with a win. The Bills continue to fight as hard as they can and make things interesting every week.

Why you should watch
Buffalo gave New England a heck of a game the first time around. Tom Brady is pretty much infallible these days. Ryan Fitzpatrick makes the game look fun.

Did you know?
The Patriots have won six in a row at Buffalo. ... New England is 59-2 under Bill Belichick when scoring at least 30 points. ... Fitzpatrick has a touchdown pass in 15 consecutive games. ... Buffalo's David Nelson has a touchdown in three consecutive games.

