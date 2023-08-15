Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.: 'I've just gotta make a smarter play' after muffed punt in preseason

He provided next to nothing on offense as a rookie, catching nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and taking seven rushes for 107 yards and another score.

The Bears drafted the 26-year-old in the third round to add speed to the offense. With a 4.31 40-yard dash, Jones owns speed but has yet to prove the velocity can turn into production.

Jones remains confident he can contribute to a rebuilt receiving corps that includes No. 1 D.J. Moore this season.

"Honestly, if you wanna be real," Jones said, "I respect every guy, from DJ to Chase [Claypool], [Darnell Mooney], [Equanimeous St. Brown], Dante [Pettis] and Tyler [Scott], the rookie, and stuff like that. I know my specialty, and I'm pretty sure the coaches know that I'm real special when the ball gets in my hands."

In Saturday's preseason outing, Jones played 34 snaps on offense (61%) and earned just one catch on one target for six yards.

Despite looking like a player battling for a roster spot, Jones believes the staff knows "the type of player they have in me … They know what I'm capable of."

"I showed glimpses last year and stuff, not getting too much playing time," Jones said. "Getting in enough and getting my feet wet just a little bit. I know what I'm capable of, and I'm definitely a unique player on this team."