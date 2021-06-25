Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Around the NFL

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals. Goodwin finished 19th out of 24 jumpers, with his best leap coming in at 24 feet 10 inches.

The silver lining for the veteran wideout is that he will not miss time with the Bears. After opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin signed with Chicago in April and participated in its offseason program. The 30-year-old speedster last appeared in an NFL game with the 49ers in 2019, catching 12 passes over nine games.

Prior to entering the league eight years ago, Goodwin qualified for the 2012 Olympics by jumping 27-04.25 at the Trials. That mark would have earned him the gold medal in London, where he ultimately finished 10th in the final round. In 2016, Goodwin made it back to the Trials but fell short of qualifying for the Summer Games.

