Bears WR Hester expects to be ready to play after bye week

Published: Oct 07, 2009 at 11:28 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester doesn't expect to miss any games after straining a muscle in his neck during last weekend's 48-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.

With a bye coming up, Hester says he'll be ready to play at Atlanta.

Hester left Sunday's game after he got crunched trying to juke Louis Delmas and William James following a short reception deep in Lions territory with about 12 minutes left in the first half. The Bears initially called it a shoulder injury, and the next day, coach Lovie Smith said it was in the shoulder area.

Hester, however, said "I don't know where they got that from."

