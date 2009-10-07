Bears WR Hester expects to be ready to play after bye week

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester doesn't expect to miss any games after straining a muscle in his neck during last weekend's 48-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.
With a bye coming up, Hester says he'll be ready to play at Atlanta.
Hester left Sunday's game after he got crunched trying to juke Louis Delmas and William James following a short reception deep in Lions territory with about 12 minutes left in the first half. The Bears initially called it a shoulder injury, and the next day, coach Lovie Smith said it was in the shoulder area.
Hester, however, said "I don't know where they got that from."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press