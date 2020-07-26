Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen will have the chance for a new start in 2020.

The Chicago Bears are trading Shaheen, the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per an informed source. The compensation will be for a conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth once the deal is finalized.

The team retained J.P. Holtz, added free agents Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris and drafted two TEs, including Notre Dame's Cole Kmet in the second round, this offseason, making Shaheen expendable.

A once-promising prospect, Shaheen, 25, entered 2019 second on the depth chart behind Trey Burton, and ended up playing in eight games (two starts) before a foot injury ended his season after Week 9. He finished the year with nine receptions for 74 yards.

After a promising rookie season -- 12 rec., 127 yards, three touchdowns in 13 games -- Shaheen appeared poised to step in as a full-time starter in 2018. But a preseason injury landed him on injured reserve in September, preventing him from hitting the field until Week 11. He started four of his six apperances, and recorded five catches for 48 yards and a score.