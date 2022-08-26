Around the NFL

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Published: Aug 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Teven Jenkins' whirlwind training camp has seen the Chicago Bears offensive lineman go from a possible trade chip to a chance to win a starting spot.

The Bears received trade calls earlier this month revolving around the 2021 second-round pick, who missed time during camp due to an injury. After struggling as a rookie at offensive tackle, Jenkins was lining up as the team's third right tackle upon his return to practice.

Then in the past 10 days, the narrative has changed.

Jenkins was moved to right guard last week and started the second preseason game in Seattle. He's expected to start there Saturday in the preseason finale in Cleveland with a chance to earn the No. 1 RG gig to open the season.

"It's been like a rollercoaster and a mix of emotions for me," Jenkins said, via the team’s official website. "Going from right tackle 3 to go to second right guard and I'm starting now, it's a lot about seizing opportunity. That's one thing I'm looking forward to doing this weekend."

The preseason outing against the Seahawks was the first time Jenkins played guard since 2017 at Oklahoma State.

"A lot more comfortable than when I started because I actually had more reps under my belt," he said, "and I'm starting to learn all the tendencies, all the consistency I need to have to be a guard instead of a tackle."

The Bears drafted Jenkins envisioning him as a powerful tackle who could win in the run and passing game. But the new regime didn't make the selection and isn't beholden to that evaluation.

A strong performance Saturday could win Jenkins the job, but coach Matt Eberflus said the battle for the starting guard spot remains up for grabs.

"We're still in that evaluation mode with the offensive line," Eberflus said. "We're still looking at a lot of guys. We're still looking at the combinations. I know we're kind of solidified as of late, the recent one that's been out there. But this thing is still open. So everybody's got to put their best foot forward. They've got to perform this Saturday. They've got to get it done on the field."

Eyes of Bears fans will be on Jenkins on Saturday. If he can earn a starting guard spot, it would help bolster a struggling offensive line and could salvage the second-round pick's future in Chicago.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Jordan Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance 'not going to make too big of a deal' of ugly preseason outing vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance played three series -- 22 snaps -- completing 7-of-11 passes for 49 yards, was sacked once, and scrambled once for one yard.

news

Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused in civil lawsuit of participating in gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE