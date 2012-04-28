Bears take Nevada CB Frey in 6th round

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have added to their crowded secondary by taking Nevada cornerback Isaiah Frey in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
The Bears during free agency signed cornerbacks Kelvin Hayden and Jonathan Wilhite to challenge starter Tim Jennings at the left cornerback spot, and Frey will be added to that battle. Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Tillman is at the other cornerback spot.
Frey, a 5-foot-11, 188-pounder, joins a Bears secondary ranked 28th defending the pass last year at 254.1 yards per game.
Earlier Saturday, Chicago drafted tight end Evan Rodriguez of Temple in Round 4, a player who had been considered a risky selection by some due to two past arrests. The Bears have one pick left in Round 7.