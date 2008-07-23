Bears sign top pick Williams to five-year deal worth $16 million

Published: Jul 23, 2008 at 07:46 AM

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Chris Williams to a five-year worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports.

Williams, an offensive tackle out of Vanderbilt, was the 14th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. The team announced the deal two hours before the opening of Wednesday's first training camp practice.

The Bears now have all 12 of their draft picks signed.

Williams is expected to begin training camp behind veteran John St. Clair on the depth chart at left tackle, according to the team's official Web site. Veteran left tackle John Tait is moving to the right side.

Williams appeared in 36 games at left tackle and left guard while at Vanderbilt, finishing his college career with 33 consecutive starts. He received first team all-SEC honors as a senior and second team all-SEC accolades as a junior.

The two-time recipient of Vanderbilt's Most Valuable Offensive Lineman award surrendered just two sacks over his final two seasons as a Commodore.

