Bears rookie WR Kevin White: 'I feel like I can play'

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Kevin White says he's ready to return to action. All he needs is the green light from his employer.
"If it was up to me, I would be out there. I want to be practicing tomorrow," White said Friday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "But it's not my call. I've got to follow the rules.
"I feel I can play. But you've got to look at the coaches, trainers and if they say, 'Kevin, give it another week,' that's what I have to do. Hopefully we'll get some good news and hopefully I'll be back out there very soon."
Those are encouraging words, especially considering the whispers and concerns that the talented wide receiver was dealing with an ailment that could plague him into the regular season.
"I thought in the (NFL) they'd rush you back -- I guess (you should) never just a book by it's cover," White said. "They're taking their time. Whenever they do want me to play, I'll be ready."
There will be times in White's career where he could be pressed to play before he was 100 percent, but prudence is the word of the day when you're dealing with a a rookie drafted in the top 10. Just ask the Rams, who are taking a similarly cautious approach with Todd Gurley, who was selected three picks after White.