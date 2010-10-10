Bears ride Forte to victory over winless Panthers

Published: Oct 10, 2010 at 09:17 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Matt Forte rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Julius Peppers had an acrobatic interception against his former team and the Chicago Bears overcame four interceptions thrown by backup quarterback Todd Collins to beat the winless Carolina Panthers 23-6 on Sunday.

Forte scored both of his TDs in the first quarter, during which Peppers silenced a booing crowd in his first game back to Carolina with a diving interception to set up a Chicago field goal.

The Bears (4-1) bounced back from an ugly loss one week earlier against the Giants to do just enough to beat the Panthers (0-5), who again couldn't move the ball with rookie Jimmy Clausen at quarterback.

With Jay Cutler sidelined with a concussion, Collins threw for just 32 yards before being benched for Caleb Hanie.

