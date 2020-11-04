Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Bears released the receiver Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later made the move official.

The 35-year-old Ginn played in six games after signing a one-year contract this offseason. He played 43 percent of the snaps in Week 1 but didn't catch his lone target. From there, the veteran receiver quickly saw his role reduced, including being a healthy scratch in Week 2. He caught three passes for 40 yards on the season.