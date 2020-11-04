Around the NFL

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago moved on from Ted Ginn Jr.

The Bears released the receiver Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later made the move official.

ESPN first reported the move.

The 35-year-old Ginn played in six games after signing a one-year contract this offseason. He played 43 percent of the snaps in Week 1 but didn't catch his lone target. From there, the veteran receiver quickly saw his role reduced, including being a healthy scratch in Week 2. He caught three passes for 40 yards on the season.

Last week, Ginn was a healthy scratch as the Bears giving his punt-return duties to the newly added Dwayne Harris﻿. After watching Harris perform better, cutting Ginn was the logical move.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
news

Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk modeling his game after Packers' Davante Adams

After missing Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Aiyuk has progressively become more involved in the 49ers offense and is coming off back-to-back big games. 
news

Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future though the team has not won a game so far this season.
news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown off the reserve/suspended list and to the active roster on Tuesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL