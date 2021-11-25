Around the NFL

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs, still likely to return shortly

Published: Nov 25, 2021 at 07:58 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Chicago Bears rookie first-rounder ﻿Justin Fields﻿ suffered multiple cracked ribs in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

Initial tests after he exited the game leaned to Fields having sustained bruised ribs, but after clean X-ray and CT scans, an MRI showed the additional issues, Rapoport added. They are small fractures and not viewed as major, so Fields should return shortly, Rapoport reported.

Fields, who the Bears traded up to draft 11th overall this year, has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the host Detroit Lions. Veteran Andy Dalton, who came on in relief of Fields Sunday, will get the start for the Bears.

In 10 games (eight starts) this season, Fields has completed 115 of 198 passes for 1,361 yards and four touchdowns to eight interceptions.

