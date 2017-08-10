Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky off to roaring start

Trubisky played the balance of second half, finishing 18-of-25 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown pass. He also added 38 yards rushing on three scampers. The rookie completed his first 10 throws, leading touchdown drives on his first two series. When he entered the game, the Bears trailed 10-0. Trubisky led them to 17 straight points. His bid to win the game after Chicago's defense gave up two late TDs failed on a heave out of bounds as time expired.