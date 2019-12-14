Bears-Packers rivalry has 200th showdown Sunday

For this game in particular, it's very much a must-win for the Bears (7-6), who have a slim shot at returning to the playoffs a season after winning the NFC North, which is currently led by the Packers (10-3). Should Chicago lose and the Rams or Vikings win, the Bears will be eliminated from postseason contention. It's a stark difference for the Packers, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory coupled with a Rams defeat.