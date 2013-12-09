Bears' offense heats up in win over Cowboys

CHICAGO -- Josh McCown threw for a career-high four touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears scored on their first eight possessions to grab a share of the NFC North lead with a 45-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on a frigid Monday night.
The Bears (7-6) retired Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's number at halftime and pulled even with Detroit in the division race on a night when the wind chill factor was below zero. Dallas (7-6) fell a game behind Philadelphia in the NFC East.
The conditions didn't stop McCown from throwing for 348 yards or keep the Bears from running away with a lopsided victory after consecutive losses.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press