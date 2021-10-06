Bears name rookie QB Justin Fields permanent starter

Fields was initially forced into action due to a knee injury suffered by veteran starter Andy Dalton in Week 2, but the takeoff was a bit bumpy for the rookie. Fields struggled in his first NFL action, completing 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards and an interception, nearly allowing the Bengals to complete an unlikely comeback effort in Chicago's eventual 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The going got even tougher for Fields in his first career start a week later, with Chicago failing to protect the youngster and allowing him to be sacked nine times in a 26-6 loss to Cleveland.

In that game, Fields completed just 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards, finishing with exactly one net passing yard. But things turned toward the positive end of the spectrum in Week 4 against Detroit, enough that Nagy has seen enough -- or felt enough external pressure -- to officially begin the Fields era in Chicago, ending the Dalton bridge experiment after one month (and just a game and a half of action).