Bears must think beyond Mitch Trubisky; Jacoby Brissett's time

Although NFL teams can at times get away with winning games with a mid-level quarterback anchoring the offense, that's not exactly what you want from a quarterback taken at the top of a draft, overDeshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Both of those two young passers have established themselves as true franchise quarterbacks, providing their respective teams with extensive evidence that they can fully shoulder the load of a QB1. Shoot, Mahomes is the reigning league MVP! Trubisky, however, doesn't have a string of signature performances on his resume that should entice Bears officials to sign on for an extended commitment to the 25-year-old quarterback, something the franchise will be eligible to do after this season. At this point, there's no reason for Chicago to commit big bucks to a quarterback who just hasn't shown the ability to elevate the team to another level.