Bears LB Sam Acho uses faith to guide him through fatherhood

"I've become a lot more selfless. I have to be conscious about the things they need," he said. "Also, when I see my son do something, I wonder, 'Where did he learn that?' Well, he learned it from me. You have to be careful. Dads sometimes want to live vicariously through their kids. My dad's a psychologist, a marriage counselor and a pastor. But I have a different path, so he didn't force me to be a psychologist. He wanted me to go to college, but when the football door opened, he supported that."