Bears, Jets announce expansion of UK NFL Girls Flag league ahead of International Women's Day

The event included an NFL Flag session conducted by NFL coaches, as well as a media workshop, activities such as cornhole and shuffleboard, and an opportunity for the participants to receive their Nike-sponsored team jerseys.

The second year of the league will kick off on April 15, with participation jumping from 120 girls based in the London borough of Ealing during the inaugural season to 260, now spanning across multiple boroughs.

The Bears and Jets will each oversee a conference. The league champion, set to be crowned on May 20, will be invited to attend the 2024 London Games -- just as last year's first-ever champion, Ealing Fields, was in 2023.

"As flag football progresses, the Chicago Bears will remain committed to championing the sport's growth," the Bears said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be back in the UK for a second year with the Jets. To see the enthusiasm and engagement for American Football is incredible, and we are excited for what the second year of the league will bring, especially ahead of the Bears playing a game in London in October."

The Jets also provided a statement regarding the launch: "We are delighted to strengthen our commitment to the UK youth this year and expand the Girls Flag league. As a franchise, we are committed to growing female participation in sports at every opportunity. NFL Flag provides a sustainable way to achieve this while teaching young girls life lessons that will have an impact far beyond the football field."

The sport's growth continues four years out from the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, where Flag will make its debut in Los Angeles.

Girls and women, in particular, have contributed to some of the fastest uptick in engagement, something NFL organizations like the Bears and Jets hope leads to empowering girls worldwide as they develop skills and healthy habits through a unique team environment.