First-of-its-kind NFL Flag Championships coming this summer

NFL Flag, operated by RCX Sports, will produce the three-day competition in partnership with Omaha Productions just footsteps from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The NFL Flag Championships will be the premiere youth flag tournament of the calendar year, featuring some of the very best girls' and boys' Flag Football players from across the country and around the world. International youth flag football teams representing multiple countries will compete in an NFL Flag Championships showcase.

"The inaugural NFL FLAG Championships is the most prominent stage these athletes will have ever played on," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports, executive director of NFL Flag and a Global Flag Football Ambassador. "As we look ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games, it's encouraging to see how our mission of increasing accessibility and inclusivity has led to more kids getting involved in NFL FLAG. I'm excited to see how many athletes competing here in Ohio may be competing to represent their country on the global stage in four years."

"For all of us at Omaha, it's been fun to team up with our friends at the NFL and RCX Sports to build out the NFL Flag Championships and create a new platform for high-level competition," said Peyton Manning, whose company Omaha Productions helped develop the plan for the tournament. "We're excited about this initiative and the impact it will have on growing youth football participation worldwide."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Oct. 16, 2023, that Flag Football will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games program in Los Angeles, CA. The inclusion puts flag football on the world's largest stage.

"We are honored to host the NFL Flag Championships and to welcome these flag football athletes and families from around the world," shared Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Hall of Fame Village's parent company. "Hosting this type of youth sporting event at our world-class sports complex directly speaks to our Mission, which is to Honor the Past and Inspire the Future. Youth Flag Football athletes of all skill levels will be competing at the highest level in the shadows of the place that houses to best to ever play the game."

Flag football's rapid growth and popularity also is reflected in an exhibit inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Flag football is the world's fastest-growing sport, played by over 20 million people in more than 100 countries, across six continents. It is the most inclusive and accessible format of football, played by people of all ages and genders, with female athletes driving some of the fastest growth. The Pro Bowl Games youth participants as well as Global Flag Ambassadors will make appearances at the NFL Flag Championships to promote the growth of flag football and bring awareness to the event.