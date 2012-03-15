Bears, Idonije agree to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Free-agent defensive end Israel Idonije has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears.
The move was announced on Thursday.
Idonije had five sacks last season after contributing eight in 2010 - his first year as a starter - but remained a key figure on defense. Re-signing Idonije is the latest move in a busy week for the Bears.
They traded for Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall and signed backup quarterback Jason Campbell along with special-teams contributors Blake Costanzo and Eric Weems. They also re-signed cornerback Tim Jennings, tight end Kellen Davis and quarterback Josh McCown.