Bears, Idonije agree to 1-year deal

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 03:34 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Free-agent defensive end Israel Idonije has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears.

The move was announced on Thursday.

Idonije had five sacks last season after contributing eight in 2010 - his first year as a starter - but remained a key figure on defense. Re-signing Idonije is the latest move in a busy week for the Bears.

They traded for Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall and signed backup quarterback Jason Campbell along with special-teams contributors Blake Costanzo and Eric Weems. They also re-signed cornerback Tim Jennings, tight end Kellen Davis and quarterback Josh McCown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

