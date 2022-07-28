Bears host Highland Park HS football team at training camp 

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 11:18 PM
NFL.com wire report

The Chicago Bears hosted the Highland Park High football team at Wednesday's training camp practice as part of the organization's community day.

The Athletic also reported Tuesday that the team donated $80,000 to the Highland Park Community Foundation, a donation that was matched by the NFL Foundation.

"Thanks so much to you all for being such amazing hosts," the Highland Park High football team account tweeted out. "Our squad will always be grateful for this day."

Highland Park, which is roughly six miles south of the Bears' Lake Forest training facility, was the site of a mass shooting on July 4th. A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in the the Chicago suburb, killing seven people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.

Wednesday's Bears practice was closed to the public as the team not only hosted the Highland Park football squad, but more than 1,000 individuals from 30 local groups, according to the team. Also among the groups were Make-A-Wish and Special Olympics Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

