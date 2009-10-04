Bears' Hester expected to be OK after stiff neck sidelines him

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 10:08 AM

Devin Hester left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a stiff neck, team sources told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora, but the Chicago Bears' wide receiver is expected to be fine after his team's upcoming bye week.

Hester apparently was injured after catching a short pass with about 12 minutes left in the second quarter. He tried to shake the Lions' Louis Delmas and William James but took a hard hit instead. Hester got up showing no obvious signs of an injury.

The Bears turned to Earl Bennett and rookie Johnny Knox as their primary receivers against the Lions. Bennett caught two passes for 31 yards, and Knox had five receptions for 31 yards. Knox also returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown in Chicago's 48-24 victory.

The Bears lost running back and special teams player Adrian Peterson to a right knee injury early in the game. With Peterson out, Garrett Wolfe became the primary backup to Matt Forte and finished with 22 yards on five carries. Wolfe also caught a 12-yard pass.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

