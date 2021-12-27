Bears HC Matt Nagy operating as if he'll coach out remainder of season

Matt Nagy is still employed as the Bears head coach as of Monday, and he's going to continue acting as such until someone tells him differently.

Nagy told reporters Monday he's treating the week ahead as if nothing has changed about his future in Chicago and that he will be able to coach out the remainder of the season.

"We're continuing to move forward this week and prepare for the Giants," Nagy said, via 670 The Score's Chris Emma.

If his potential firing isn't a foregone conclusion, then Nagy's job is very much in jeopardy. The 5-10 Bears are already eliminated from the playoffs. Nagy's handling of the quarterback situation was a circus early in the season, and it has since appropriately become a carousel.

The only missing element: amusement.

After starting off 3-2 (even amid the quarterback changes with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields), the Bears have lost eight of their last 10 games. They've lost these games in nearly every fashion, from last-second field goals and final-minute touchdowns surrendered or simply being outplayed from start to finish. They've been inconsistent, have lacked much of an identity, and don't seem to be headed anywhere soon -- at least not under this current staff.

The league adjusted its interview window this year, allowing teams with openings to start interviews in the final two weeks of the regular season instead of being forced to wait until after the conclusion of the regular season and sometimes a week into a team's playoff run depending on a prospective candidate's circumstances. That led some to believe Nagy could be fired as soon as Monday in order to give the Bears a head start on their coaching search.

Nagy is still employed, though, and knows only one way to go about his job, even if the clock appears to be ticking.