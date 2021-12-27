Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Nagy operating as if he'll coach out remainder of season

Published: Dec 27, 2021 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Nagy is still employed as the Bears head coach as of Monday, and he's going to continue acting as such until someone tells him differently.

Nagy told reporters Monday he's treating the week ahead as if nothing has changed about his future in Chicago and that he will be able to coach out the remainder of the season.

"We're continuing to move forward this week and prepare for the Giants," Nagy said, via 670 The Score's Chris Emma.

If his potential firing isn't a foregone conclusion, then Nagy's job is very much in jeopardy. The 5-10 Bears are already eliminated from the playoffs. Nagy's handling of the quarterback situation was a circus early in the season, and it has since appropriately become a carousel.

The only missing element: amusement.

After starting off 3-2 (even amid the quarterback changes with Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields), the Bears have lost eight of their last 10 games. They've lost these games in nearly every fashion, from last-second field goals and final-minute touchdowns surrendered or simply being outplayed from start to finish. They've been inconsistent, have lacked much of an identity, and don't seem to be headed anywhere soon -- at least not under this current staff.

The league adjusted its interview window this year, allowing teams with openings to start interviews in the final two weeks of the regular season instead of being forced to wait until after the conclusion of the regular season and sometimes a week into a team's playoff run depending on a prospective candidate's circumstances. That led some to believe Nagy could be fired as soon as Monday in order to give the Bears a head start on their coaching search.

Nagy is still employed, though, and knows only one way to go about his job, even if the clock appears to be ticking.

Chicago's rally to victory Sunday in Seattle gave he and his team a bit of a boost, but it seems like it would take a near-miracle for Nagy keep his job. Last year, Nagy stuck around after the Bears snuck into the playoffs at 8-8. A repeat of that performance hasn't been possible for more than a week due to the Bears being eliminated from playoff contention.

Related Content

news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio not worried about job status in Denver

The Broncos' loss to the Raiders all but ended their postseason dreams. Could another year with no playoff berth be the end for HC Vic Fangio's tenure? Fangio told reporters Monday that he is not worried about his job status.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 27

The Bucs have lost another key piece due to injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

NFL flexes Rams-Ravens to 1 p.m. ET, Panthers-Saints to 4:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 2

A pair of Week 17 matchups have been assigned new kickoff times ahead of next Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' loss to Bears: 'That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had'

The Seattle Seahawks' first losing season since 2011 hit a new low Sunday in a loss to the equally-lowly Bears. Pete Carroll candidly discussed his frustrations after the game.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Good to get team win with 'less than spectacular' passing game

Sunday marked the worst game Matthew Stafford has experienced in a Rams jersey. But, despite the poor play from the veteran QB, L.A. was able to topple the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Matt Rhule has 'no problem' with Panthers fans booing team: 'Sometimes you need to be booed'

The boo-birds rained down from the Panthers faithful as Matt Rhule's squad got pummeled by a short-handed Buccaneers squad. Rhule attempted to spin the boos as a positive Sunday following the Panthers' fifth consecutive loss.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke bone in hand, won't play vs. Washington in Week 17

With a playoff berth in their sights, the Eagles might have to battle the final two weeks without their top running back. Miles Sanders suffered a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's win and will undergo an MRI.
news

Dak Prescott: It'd be hard for anyone to say Cowboys offense is in 'slump' after Washington rout

Whether you wanted to define the Cowboys' recent offensive struggles as going through a slump or simply not playing up to their ability, everyone can agree those issues were put in the rearview following Sunday night's win over Washington.
news

Joe Burrow on 'gold jacket' remark motivating him: 'I didn't think it was a necessary comment'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Ravens. Afterward, the second-year QB admitted comments from Ravens DC Wink Martindale were on his mind. 
news

Washington teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into sideline skirmish

Washington teammates ﻿Jonathan Allen﻿ and ﻿Daron Payne﻿ got into a skirmish on the bench in an incident captured by the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast. Payne could be seen shoving his finger into Allen's head and Allen responded by throwing a right hand. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW