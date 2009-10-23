Bears' Harris misses more practice, doubtful against Bengals

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Tommie Harris was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a nagging left knee injury.
Although he has started all five games this season, the three-time Pro Bowler has been hampered by knee and hamstring problems the past three years. The Bears have limited his participation in practice during that time, and he did not participate this week.
Backup running back Adrian Peterson (knee) was also doubtful. Linebacker Hunter Hillenmeyer (rib), defensive tackle Israel Idonije (knee) and defensive backs Corey Graham (ankle), Kevin Payne (toe) and Josh Bullocks (ankle) were all probable.
