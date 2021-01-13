Around the NFL

Bears GM Ryan Pace: 'Everything is on the table' at QB position

Published: Jan 13, 2021 at 01:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Pace inherited Jay Cutler when he became the Chicago Bears general manager in 2015. From there, he signed Mike Glennon to a big contract. Then he traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall. Then he cut Glennon and added perennial backup ﻿Chase Daniel﻿ as completion. Finally, in 2020, he traded for and reworked ﻿Nick Foles﻿' contract, who was benched in favor of a lame-duck Trubisky this season.

The merry-go-round will continue in 2021.

With Bears chairman George McCaskey bringing back Pace and Matt Nagy for another season, the GM and coach get yet another chance to figure out a solution at the position.

The mandate from management is to answer the QB question finally. Pace is well aware of the pressure on him to find a long-term solution, or it'll be another person making the next choice.

"We definitely need more out of the [QB] position," Pace said Wednesday. "We know that. What does that entail? That's what this whole offseason is about."

Both Pace and Nagy repeatedly pointed to collaboration and conviction as the main reasons why they are confident they can get the decision right this time around.

"Everything is on the table right now," Pace said.

Trubisky, who had his fifth-year contract declined last year, heads into free agency. The QB was benched in Week 3, returned in Week 12, played well against bad defenses down the stretch, then struggled the last two weeks. Given how Nagy handled his QB against playoff teams, Green Bay and New Orleans, it seems difficult to imagine Trubisky would be the answer under center moving forward.

Pace didn't want to get into whether the team would consider bringing Trubisky back in 2021.

"Everything's on the table," the GM blandly reiterated.

Both Nagy and Pace repeatedly discussed going through the process to evaluate the QB position and determine the next move. As Adam Jahns of The Athletic pointed out, the GM-coach duo's process and collaboration last year resulted in signing Foles. That move didn't work wonders, leaving Bears fans wondering what could have changed in the process to fix the issue this time around.

Both the general manager and coach danced around Wednesday's questions, providing little insight into what might be different in 2021 than in previous seasons.

Pace has been the Bears GM for six seasons. He has a 42-54 record with two playoff appearances, including backing into the postseason this year. Chicago has won no playoff games in Pace's tenure. Despite those facts, the GM believes he's continuing to improve in his job.

"You do learn and improve through experiences," he said. "I can confidently say I'm a lot better at this with each year of experience."

Pace's experience with the Bears includes paying heavily and repeatedly missing at the QB position. By the grace of those above him on the totem pole in Chicago, he and Nagy will have one more shot at finally getting it right.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's reasonable to assume there's a chance he'll be back'

Three days removed from the Steelers' stunning wild-card loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin addressed the need for change and the possibility Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. 

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

Chiefs RB ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ was at the open portion of Wednesday's session. Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Wednesday.
news

George Paton agrees to six-year deal as new Broncos general manager

George Paton landed in Denver and he's staying there. Paton, the longtime Vikings assistant general manager, has agreed to terms on a six-year deal to become the Broncos general manager, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Bears keeping coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace for 2021 

The Chicago Bears confirmed both general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy will return for the 2021 campaign. Team chairman George McCaskey and team president Ted Phillips held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss the decision.
news

Los Angeles Chargers exploring Urban Meyer as HC candidate

If Urban Meyer wants to coach in the NFL, he appears to have his options. The Chargers are exploring Meyer as a candidate and the two sides have spoken recently, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns are getting reinforcements ahead of their Division Round bout against the Chiefs. CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Chargers' Derwin James 'hungry' for return in 2021: 'I think I'm about to starve'

﻿Derwin James was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie back in 2018. Since then, the Chargers' dynamic safety has been sideswiped by injury. He said watching his team in 2020, including rookie QB ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, makes him excited for the team's prospects in 2021.
news

Cowboys hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys added another piece to their new defensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys are hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator.
news

Davante Adams ready for matchup against 'super elite' corner Jalen Ramsey

The Divisional Round kicks off Saturday afternoon with the best 1-on-1 matchup around: Packers receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ vs. Rams corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. The two are tops at what they do. 
news

Lamar Jackson hopes his first snow game doesn't come Saturday vs. Buffalo

Snow is in the forecast for Saturday night in Buffalo, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hoping for better weather when he takes on the Bills in the Divisional Round. 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay has no update on if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start Saturday

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday he had no updates on who his starting quarterback would be when the sixth-seeded Rams face the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW