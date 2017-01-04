Bears GM: 'Everything is on the table' at quarterback

Over and over, Pace stressed that he knew just how important this offseason was to the Chicago Bears -- decisions that start with two of the most important and expensive players in recent team history. Chicago's long-term struggle with injuries, free agency and the quarterback position have made the winter and spring of 2017 a benchmark for the franchise. Should they be able to secure a professional-level quarterback or come to a financially responsible understanding with Cutler, the future will look much brighter. If they are as punchless in the passing game as they were a year ago, next year's end-of-season press conference may not feature the same guests.