Bears get off schneid with home win over Lions

*The Chicago Bears (1-3) snapped a six-game home losing streak in a 17-14 win over the Detroit Lions (1-3) at Soldier Field. Here is what you need to know: *
- Credit Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for befuddling Matthew Stafford despite deploying a banged-up unit. Fangio dropped into coverages, taking away quick routes and downfield shots to Marvin Jones. Even without a consistent pass rush, Chicago frustrated the Lions' quarterback into two interceptions and 5.9 yards per attempt. Sunday was the worst game Stafford played since Jim Bob Cooter took over for Joe Lombardi last year. The Lions' offense was discombobulated early and could never find its footing.
- Brian Hoyer distributed the ball well to seven different receivers and didn't have any Jay Cutler-esque boneheaded plays. The Bears utilized bootlegs regularly to get Hoyer out of the pocket and simplify his reads. The veteran signal-caller won't wow with arm strength, but can manage the game and make smart decisions -- especially against a talent-poor, injury-riddled Lions defense. Hoyer's game management will propel discussion in the Windy City about whether the Bears should move on from Cutler.
- Jordan Howard starting the season third on Chicago's running back depth chart looks criminal in hindsight. The rookie displayed power inside, good vision and a burst through the hole. Unlike Jeremy Langford, Howard broke tackles and was rarely taken down by the first defender. Even when Langford and Ka'Deem Carey return from injury, coach John Fox would be foolish not to keep Howard as his go-to back. The talent disparity between the runners is clear. Howard went for 111 rushing yards on 23 attempts (4.8 average) and added three catches for 21 yards in his first career start.
- Kevin White was enjoying his best NFL game Sunday, catching six of nine targets for 55 yards. White displayed his ability to box out cornerbacks and win with physicality. Then injury struck. White exited in the third quarter with an ankle injury. White missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury.
- Golden Tate's disastrous season continued. The Lions receiver struggles to get open against inferior cornerbacks and isn't earning any yards after the catch. Before adding a two-point conversion late, Tate had one catch for one yard on four targets. Emblematic of his troubles in 2016, Tate ran the wrong route late in the first half leading to Stafford's first interception and cost the Lions a chance to add a field goal before halftime. Stafford was livid with the receiver. Tate began the start Detroit's first drive of the second half on the bench.