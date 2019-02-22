Bears expected to release kicker Cody Parkey

The Bears have decided to release Parkey when the new league year begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that it's a new start that should be welcomed by both teams with the one-time Pro Bowler likely to find a new roster quickly. Parkey will still be due $3.5 million in guaranteed 2019 money from the Bears.