Bears expected to release kicker Cody Parkey

Published: Feb 22, 2019 at 10:24 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A season-concluding blocked field goal in the playoffs -- and a questionable appearance on "The Today Show" -- will likely be the lasting images of kicker Cody Parkey's tenure with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have decided to release Parkey when the new league year begins on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that it's a new start that should be welcomed by both teams with the one-time Pro Bowler likely to find a new roster quickly. Parkey will still be due $3.5 million in guaranteed 2019 money from the Bears.

Forty-three yards away from continuing the Bears' season, Parkey's potential game-winning attempt in the NFC Wild Card Round ended with a now-infamous "Double Doink" miss that was later changed to a block. No matter the statistical conclusion, it concluded the Bears' turnaround season with a 16-15 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To his credit, Parkey took the fate of the game upon his shoulders amid a firestorm of negativity from fans.

Following the season, however, Parkey made an appearance on "The Today Show" that was not well-received in Chicago.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall for Parkey's release prior to his trip to the morning show, though. Parkey had his struggles in his one season with the Bears, as he converted 23 of 30 field goals (76.7 percent), including missing three of 10 kicks between 30-39 yards. He also missed three extra-point tries.

Parkey began his career playing two seasons with the Eagles, drawing a Pro Bowl trip as a rookie in 2014 before playing individual seasons in Cleveland and Miami ahead of his fateful season in Chicago.

In the game of musical chairs that is the world of the NFL kicking game, as Rapoport tweeted, the 27-year-old likely won't have to wait long to find his fifth team to play for in as many seasons.

