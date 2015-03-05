Bears Defensive End Jared Allen named Salute to Service Award honoree

Published: Mar 05, 2015 at 06:20 AM

The NFL and USAA awarded Chicago Bears defensive end JARED ALLEN with the fourth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, the league's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor. The award was created to acknowledge the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support military and their families.

Allen accepted the award at the "4th Annual NFL Honors" awards ceremony in Arizona, the night before Super Bowl XLIX. USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Allen's honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches.

"Jared Allen is a true leader in the NFL community in his commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation's military through his Homes 4 Wounded Warriors foundation," said Don Clark, assistant vice president of media and sponsorship marketing at USAA. "Jared's display of military appreciation makes him an inspired choice as the recipient of the Salute to Service Award."

Making a difference in military members' lives with his Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation (JAH4WW), five-time Pro Bowler Allen makes homes accessible for veterans who return from war with debilitating injures. He builds, purchases or remodels homes to fit the new lifestyle a disabled military member faces. Since the organization's inception in 2009, JAH4WW has raised more than $3.5 million with the goal of donating 10 homes a year to wounded warriors. Allen attended NFL Honors with Sgt. 1st Class Cory Remsburg, an Army veteran who received a remodeled home from the JAH4WW Foundation in 2014.

"I am honored and excited to receive this award on behalf of all those who serve this great country" said Allen.

Allen created the Helping Heroes Gala, held annually around Veterans Day, to raise funds for JAH4WW. From NFL-USO tours, military visits and monetary donations, to hosting golf tournaments and galas, Allen is dedicated to honoring and supporting wounded veterans.

In October 2014, 28 NFL clubs nominated coaches, active and retired players, and team executives and personnel who best demonstrated support for the military community. These submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges based on the positive effect of the individual's efforts on the military community, the type of service conducted, the thoroughness of the program and level of commitment.

The panel of judges, consisting of representatives from the U.S. military, the NFL and USAA, includes:

  • Vice Admiral John Bird (Ret.), U.S. Navy veteran, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs
    • Rocky Bleier, U.S. Army veteran, four-time Super Bowl champion
    • John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach and last year's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA recipient
    • Chad Hennings, Air Force Academy graduate, three-time Super Bowl champion
    • Paul Hicks, NFL executive vice president of communications
    • Jim Mora, Sr., Marine Corps veteran, former NFL head coach
    • Roger Staubach, Naval Academy graduate, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and Super Bowl MVP

Chicago Bears cornerback CHARLES TILLMAN was the 2012 honoree and the inaugural recipient in 2011 was Tennessee Titans late owner K.S. "BUD" ADAMS, a World War II veteran. Earlier this year, the panel named both Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver VINCENT JACKSON finalists before officially naming Allen the fourth annual honoree.

The Salute to Service Award presented by USAA is part of the NFL and USAA's year-long commitment to recognize and honor the military community. To find out more about the NFL's Salute to Service campaign or to read teams' nominations, visit www.nfl.com/salute.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 10.6 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

Von Miller is the latest star added to the Los Angeles Rams' ensemble cast that already includes the likes of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. The multi-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he feels like he's in a movie and "I'm excited to be in it."
news

Longtime Baltimore Colts standout, former Pro Bowler Tom Matte passes away at 82

First player to rush for 100 yards in a Super Bowl, longtime Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte passed away at 82.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jets-Colts

Week 9 kicks off when the New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Thursday Night Football." NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for in the prime-time matchup.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

Justin Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW