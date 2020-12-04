Around the NFL

Bears defenders not miffed by Matt Nagy's criticism: 'Just motivation'

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy openly criticized the defense following its 41-25 primetime shellacking by the Green Bay Packers.

Given how the Bears D has carried a bumbling offense this season, which is supposed to be Nagy's forte, players could have been miffed at getting publicly rebuked by the head coach.

Instead, safeties Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Jackson said no one took offense to the comments. Jackson said players considered the critique "just motivation."

"We hold ourselves up to a high standard," Jackson said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "And so does coach. He sees that. So when he says something like that, we take it as motivation. We've got to get back on track and fix what needs to be fixed."

The Bears allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to zoom down the field with ease, scoring TDs on their first three possessions. The offense did little to provide cover, with Mitchell Trubisky even coughing up a fumble for a score to stretch the blowout to 28-3 before the end of the first half.

"We're all grown men in here, and the biggest thing for us as players and professional athletes, we've got to hold ourselves accountable no matter what's going on on the offensive side of the ball," Gipson said. "We pride ourselves on being able to do a certain job and hold ourselves to a certain standard and we just didn't do that. Give Aaron Rodgers a lot of credit. But no quarterback, no offense in the National Football League should be able to have their way and impose their will like they did on us in front of a national audience."

It was stunning to see a Bears defense get torched like a bone-dry Christmas tree. Chicago complied zero sacks, zero QB hits, zero turnovers and a single tackle for loss during the game.

Most striking was seeing poor tackling efforts for periods of the contest.

"We ran into a buzzsaw, so to speak," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "Best quarterback in the league, I think. I didn't do a good enough job of mixing things up, and (Rodgers) knows exactly what you're in. I didn't do a good enough job of making sure that we tried to disguise well enough. ...Usually someone makes a play and you do something to stop the bleeding. Just couldn't get it. We didn't have enough bandages and whatever to get the bleeding stopped."

Luckily for the Bears, they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, who have proven to be the opposite of a buzzsaw. (Chainless saw? Silent saw? Buzzless power tool?) Sitting at 5-6 after five straight losses, Chicago needs to quickly turn its season around or risk falling completely out of the playoff hunt.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Colts activate DT DeForest Buckner from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts officially activated DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott counting 'small victories' in rehab from ankle surgery

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is taking each step of his rehab in stride. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback noted relishing in "small victories" along the way as he makes his way back from the first major injury of his professional career. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook lead Players of the Month

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way among the NFL's November honor roll.
news

John Harbaugh mum on whether Lamar Jackson will return vs. Cowboys

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't comment on whether he expected Lamar Jackson to be cleared over the weekend or play against the Cowboys on Tuesday. The coach simply noted all decisions on clearing players would be medical, not football decisions. 
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan urges players to 'look out' for teammates' mental health

With San Francisco forced to play its home games in Arizona and prepare for games amid COVID-19 protocols, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be sure his players look out for one another's mental health. 
news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon conditionally reinstated by NFL

At long last, Josh Gordon is back again. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated Gordon on Thursday. The receiver will be eligible to return for the final two games of the 2020 season. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s lengthy rehab can now begin. The Bengals announced the rookie quarterback underwent "successful" surgery Wednesday, 10 days after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. 
news

Chiefs, Steelers, Saints can clinch playoff berths in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers could possibly sew up postseason spots and their divisions by week's end, while the New Orleans Saints can also wrap up a postseason spot.
news

Tests confirm Steelers LB Bud Dupree suffered torn ACL

As usual, when it comes to anterior cruciate ligament injuries, the initial tests proved true: ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ tore his ACL. Ian Rapoport reports that further tests confirmed the ACL tear for the Steelers pass rusher, whose season is over.
news

Jared Goff on Sean McVay's criticisms: 'I'm a big boy, I can handle it'

Sean McVay normally skews uber-positive, which made his poignant criticisms of Jared Goff after Sunday's loss to the 49ers stick out. The Rams coach noted that he wouldn't have blasted the QB if he didn't think Goff couldn't handle the criticism. The signal-caller agrees.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will be a game-time decision for Sunday's bout with the Bengals. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL