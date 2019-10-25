Analysis

Bears' D, Patriots' offense among 5 storylines to watch in Week 8

Published: Oct 25, 2019 at 06:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

As the 2019 NFL regular season rolls into Week 8, NFL Network analyst and former Super Bowl-winning executive Charley Casserly provides five storylines to watch on Sunday.

1) Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders in new offenses.

This week, we get our first glimpse at what Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders will look like with their new teams. Earlier this week, the New England Patriotstraded a second-round pick to the Falcons for Sanu, before placing Josh Gordon on IR later in the week. The Patriots will likely line Sanu, who has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a score this season, up in the slot in an effort to move Julian Edelman outside when they don't use four-wide sets. According to Next Gen Stats, Sanu has aligned in the slot on 77 percent of his snaps this season, and his 3.7 yards of separation per target allows Josh McDaniels to use the veteran receiver in a variety of ways. Sanu strengthens an already solid pass game that thrives inside the hashes.

On the other coast, the undefeated 49ers sent a third- and fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Sanders and a fifth-rounder in a trade earlier this week. This was a great move for the 49ers as they've needed a WR1 who can beat man-to-man coverage both in the slot and on the perimeter when teams load the box to stop a top-tier rushing attack. With more receiving touchdowns than any 49ers player this season, Sanders gives the offense a second pass catcher (with George Kittle) that defenses must game plan for in the pass game. However, when I watched Sanders this season, I saw a player who still had good quickness but did not show the explosive deep speed he had before his Achilles injury. He also struggled in press coverage, so we'll see how Kyle Shanahan plans to use him.

2) Christian McCaffrey vs. 49ers' No. 2-ranked defense.

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile offensive players in the NFL. Period. He's a home-run hitter from anywhere on the field and possesses the skill set to be a full-time receiver, as he leads the league with 153.8 scrimmage yards per game. McCaffrey will find ways to have success no matter the opponent, but the San Francisco 49ers' second-ranked defense has the assets to limit him this weekend. By playing an eight-man front and setting the edge, the 49ers' defensive line can overpower Carolina's O-line to disrupt timing of the run and linebackers, if disciplined, should be in good position to handle a cutback. On pass plays, the 49ers boast a good cover linebacker in Fred Warner, who I believe the 49ers think can match up with McCaffrey. The dynamic Panthers pass catcher will get his catches but the 49ers must gang tackle, limit McCaffrey's yards after the catch and disrupt his route at the line of scrimmage. San Francisco can keep its win streak going if the defense limits this one player.

3) Who will step up for Bears in Akiem Hicks' absence?

The Bears' defense has struggled since losing defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to an elbow injury, allowing more than 20 points the last two games after giving up no more than 15 in Weeks 1-4. Hicks is an instrumental player for the defensive line as he occupies two blockers on almost every snap and dominates against the run. When he wasn't double-teamed, which wasn't often, he consistently disrupted any play that came to his side. Without Hicks, teams have targeted his replacements, who has struggled to hold up in the interior. Hicks also forced double-teams in the pass game often pressuring quarterbacks as an excellent pass rusher -- averaging eight sacks per season the last two years. The Bears' pass rush has been less productive without Hicks on the field; thus, teams have been able to exploit weaknesses in the secondary. Hicks, who was placed on IR earlier this month, is "very optimistic" he can return in his seven-week timetable, but until then, who will step up for Chuck Pagano's unit? Whomever it is better surface soon because the rest of the NFC North is pulling away.

4) Is Jacoby Brissett really this good?

Jacoby Brissett had perhaps the best game of his career last week when he threw for a career-high four touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Houston Texans. In that game, Brissett was impressive with his decision-making, executing quick throws, showing patience and reading through his progressions to get to his second and third options. If no one was open, he was smart to throw the ball away or run for a positive gain. My question is: Can Brissett continue to play this well? With Frank Reich's excellent play-calling and creative play designs, there's a chance that Brissett's career performance becomes a regularity. But we'll get our answer this weekend when the Colts host the Denver Broncos, who have underachieved at 2-5 but have a defense that ranks in the top five in several categories, including third against the pass and in the red zone, fifth on third down and big plays and fourth in total defense.

5) Can Bills ride defense and favorable schedule to playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 for the first time since 2008 -- when they finished 7-9 -- and they've made the playoffs four of five times with a 5-1 record or better since 1990. Of course, the Bills made the Super Bowl in three of those years in the early 1990s. My question surrounding the Bills right now is: Are they a playoff team? I think they absolutely can be. Two things that play into Buffalo's favor are its upcoming schedule and stout defense. Sean McDermott's squad has a real opportunity to inch closer to the postseason over the next month with five games against teams that have losing records entering Week 8 (vs. Eagles, vs. Redskins, at Browns, at Dolphins and vs. Broncos). When taking a closer look, just three of the Bills' remaining 10 games are against teams currently .500 or better (Week 13 at Dallas, Week 14 vs. Baltimore and Week 16 at New England).

The Bills' defense has been the strength of the team this entire season, ranking in the top five in most defensive metrics. Even in their one loss to the Patriots in Week 4, the Bills allowed just 16 points. They have playmakers at every level with a pass rush led by Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver, a versatile, young linebacker in Tremaine Edmunds and ballhawks in the secondary in Tre'Davious White and Micah Hyde. With questions still circling Josh Allen and the offense, the defense and favorable schedule can get this group to the playoffs, it starts this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career. Plus, a look at Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' case for Defensive Player of the Year, a new candidate for the title of WR1 and a playoff contender's sagging pass defense.
news

Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

As we approach December, playoff races in the AFC and NFC remain wide open. With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund identifies one bubble team from each conference that projects as postseason material.
news

RB Index, Week 12: Why a running back has the best shot to win NFL MVP in years 

Maurice Jones-Drew explains why Colts second-year pro Jonathan Taylor has a legitimate chance to become the first running back to win the NFL MVP award since 2012. 
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Rams rebound against Packers; Steelers top Bengals

Can the Rams snap their losing streak in Green Bay? Will the Steelers come out on top in an AFC North showdown with the Bengals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 NFL game.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
news

Top 10 NFL disruptors in 2021: Micah Parsons, Raiders duo stand out

Has any NFL defender caused more problems for offenses than Dallas' Micah Parsons? Nick Shook assesses the top 10 disruptors of the 2021 season so far.
news

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

Can the Steelers avoid a season sweep by the Bengals? Will the Colts keep their winning streak alive against the Bucs? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 12.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Aaron Rodgers returns to top three; Josh Allen takes a dip

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, Aaron Rodgers vaults back into the top three while Josh Allen takes a dip. There's a change at the top of the board, too. Check out the full quarterback rankings.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

David Carr takes a closer look at two offenses -- Seattle and Cleveland -- that aren't living up to their expectations. Can either be fixed? Plus, Justin Jefferson soars up Carr's top 15 player rankings.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

In his Week 12 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus makes changes at No. 1 and No. 32, with a whole lot of reshuffling in between. And yes, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are back in the contender tier.
news

Why Rodney Harrison deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Scott Pioli says former NFL safety Rodney Harrison deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his argument isn't based on his own biases. Harrison's career production is comparable to a number of HOFers, including one member of the Class of 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW