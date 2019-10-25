Bears' D, Patriots' offense among 5 storylines to watch in Week 8

The Bears' defense has struggled since losing defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to an elbow injury, allowing more than 20 points the last two games after giving up no more than 15 in Weeks 1-4. Hicks is an instrumental player for the defensive line as he occupies two blockers on almost every snap and dominates against the run. When he wasn't double-teamed, which wasn't often, he consistently disrupted any play that came to his side. Without Hicks, teams have targeted his replacements, who has struggled to hold up in the interior. Hicks also forced double-teams in the pass game often pressuring quarterbacks as an excellent pass rusher -- averaging eight sacks per season the last two years. The Bears' pass rush has been less productive without Hicks on the field; thus, teams have been able to exploit weaknesses in the secondary. Hicks, who was placed on IR earlier this month, is "very optimistic" he can return in his seven-week timetable, but until then, who will step up for Chuck Pagano's unit? Whomever it is better surface soon because the rest of the NFC North is pulling away.