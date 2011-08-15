Bears, Cowboys have two big problems to address

» The Giants have a better player than Osi Umenyiora in their defensive line. His name is Jason Pierre-Paul. The second-year player out of South Florida is better in the run game and can be equally effective as a pass rusher. Umenyiora is good in pass-rush situations, but he is a liability in the run game. How much can any team pay a nickel pass rusher above and beyond what the Giants currently have invested? My sources in the league say many teams would love to have Umenyiora, but few want to pay him more and then compensate the Giants with a high pick. Unmenyiora has an overinflated value of his talents.