Bears cornerback Tim Jennings arrested in Georgia

Published: Jan 07, 2015
Chicago Bears cornerback Tim Jennings was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on Wednesday on charges of speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, per the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Jennings, 31, was stopped for speeding after an officer observed his white 2015 Mercedes traveling at 99 mph in a 65 mph zone, police spokesman Jake Smith told NFL Media. Smith reported that upon approaching Jennings, authorities "noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverages and began a DUI investigation." Jennings was taken into custody and transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center without incident.

Jail records indicate that Jennings was released at 3:41 p.m.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Tim Jennings' arrest," the Bears said in a statement. "We are currently gathering information to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the situation."

Jennings is coming off an underwhelming season for a poor Bears defense. After piling up 13 interceptions with Chicago between 2012 and 2013 -- leading to a four-year, $22.4 million extension in January -- the veteran corner went 16 starts without a pick in 2014.

