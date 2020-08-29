Around the NFL

Bears coach Matt Nagy won't announce starting QB before opener vs. Lions

Published: Aug 29, 2020 at 04:45 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles during free agency to create competition with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. That battle won't be decided, at least publicly, until the season opener.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Saturday he will not announce a starting QB before Chicago's Week 1 game versus the Detroit Lions. That perhaps gives Foles and Trubisky two more weeks to win the job, though local reports have been consistent that the newcomer has outplayed the incumbent and appears to be slightly ahead. Nagy declined to say which quarterback has been better thus far, per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.

Chicago is merely looking for an upgrade over last season.

The lack of public declaration at this point might be a bit of gamesmanship but also speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the two signal-callers. Trubisky regressed in Year 3, likely costing the 8-8 Bears and their fourth-ranked scoring defense a return trip to the playoffs. Foles, interestingly, wasn't necessarily better during his one-year pit stop in Jacksonville. The former Super Bowl MVP went winless in four starts and, after returning from a shoulder injury, was ultimately benched in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Foles and quickly restructured his contract, all while declining Trubisky's fifth-year option. While Chicago has a greater financial commitment to the former at this point, how each QB fares on Sundays, should they both play this year, will determine whether either has a future in the Windy City.

Starting the season opener is literally just the beginning.

Related Content

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry on mindset heading into Year 2: 'I would use excitement more than pressure'
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry on mindset heading into Year 2: 'I would use excitement more than pressure'

The Patriots were hoping N'Keal Harry would blossom into a big-time downfield threat last season. And then injuries came and wrecked shop on those plans. As a young receiver with the potential to be a major difference-maker, Harry isn't allowing the weight of expectation to get to him heading into Year 2. 
Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win
news

Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win

The Chiefs commemorated their memorable Super Bowl LIV win on a rainy Saturday afternoon by raising their championship flag in front of 5,000 season ticket holders inside Arrowhead Stadium. 
Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices
news

Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Saturday addressing the need for action against social injustice in the United States.  
Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left practice early while teammate Raekwon McMillan was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief (11) arrives before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Jets planning to sign veteran receiver Donte Moncrief

The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts starter spent last season with Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off
news

Tyrann Mathieu: Chiefs defense expects to pick up where it left off

The Kansas City Chiefs defense wasn't glamorized after a Super Bowl-winning season, but going into the 2020 season, Tyrann Mathieu sees his squad as one of the best in the NFL.
Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union'

On a day where a number of teams spoke out against social injustice, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers made sure to be a part of the conversation. Prior to the start of Friday night's scrimmage, the longtime Steelers head coach stood on the 50-yard line at Heinz Field and delivered a powerful statement that addressed the need for change and the club's commitment to being involved in those efforts.
Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief
news

Texans foundation donates $25K to Hurricane Laura relief

The Houston Texans announced Friday that the team's foundation has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County (Texas) to assist in relief and recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.
Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership
news

Vikings, Colts players address media on social justice issues with backing of organizational leadership

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts addressed the media on social justice issues with the backing of organizational leadership.
Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season
news

Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season

The Arizona Cardinals will take flight in Weeks 2 and 3 without fans, the team announced Friday. The franchise informed season ticket holders in an email that spectators will not be allowed to attend the first two games held inside State Farm Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Jerry Jones: I want Dallas Cowboys 'to be a part of change'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he wants his team to be "a part of change" during a Friday radio interview that followed a Thursday that saw nine teams cancel practice or football activities to raise awareness to social justice and police brutality.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL