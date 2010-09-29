Bears coach benches players who don't produce, like Harris

"As players, you have to go out and do the best you can and show in practice that you deserve to be one of the 46 guys up," tight end Greg Olsen said. "That's the approach that everyone takes. I think that's the approach that Tommie's taken to it. I think he's handled it well, and he's going to continue to work because he's a great player. I think in the end, this will be a positive for everybody."