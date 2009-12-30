Bears CB Tillman goes on injured reserve with broken ribs

Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman was placed on injured reserve and will miss Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Lions after breaking his ribs.
Defensive lineman Israel Idonije also went on IR on Wednesday because of a foot injury.
Tillman, who ranks second in the NFL with six forced fumbles, was injured during the Bears' 36-30 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. He broke his ribs and suffered a bruised lung on a helmet hit from teammate Craig Steltz as they tried to tackle Vikings tight end Visanthe Shiancoe on a catch.
Tillman was hospitalized after being transported off the field on a stretcher.
To fill the voids, the Bears elevated quarterback Brett Basanez and cornerback Woodny Turenne to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.