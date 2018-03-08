Bears, Bucs among teams with most riding on free agency period

When Chris Ballard took over as GM in 2017, the Colts had one of the worst rosters in the NFL in terms of overall talent, thanks to a series of unfortunate decisions made by the previous regime (like, say, giving up a first-round pick for Trent Richardson, or drafting Phillip Dorsett). Ballard accomplished a lot last year in the free-agent market by making a raft of prudent signings, especially on defense. His next challenge: continuing to improve that side of the ball while also making strides on offense, specifically with regard to the line. Indianapolis must do a better job of protecting quarterback Andrew Luckwhen he returns to the field for the first time since 2016. Signing Andrew Norwell out of Carolina would go a long way toward solving that problem. Justin Pugh would also be worth a look, especially because he offers positional versatility, able to play right tackle, center and guard.