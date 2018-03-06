Jacksonville Jaguars not using tag on Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson spent almost all of last season out of his Jaguars uniform, relegated to the sideline due to injury.

His time in Jacksonville might be finished altogether.

The Jaguars have informed the receiver they will not be using the franchise or transition tag on him, the team's official site confirmed Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Without the tag, the possibility of Robinson staying in Jacksonville shrinks significantly. The Jaguars now have a week to work out a deal with the former Penn State star receiver, who has broken 1,000 yards receiving just once in his four-year career.

Statistically, Robinson doesn't quite jump off the page, save for his 2015 season that saw him rack up 1,400 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on 80 catches. His loss at the beginning of the 2017 season was still significant, though, due to his big-play potential, ability to win one-on-one matchups and nose for the end zone. Combined with Allen Hurns, Robinson formed one half of one the league's most exciting up-and-coming receiving duos.

Jacksonville forged onward without Robinson after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1, winning 10 games and finding moderate success with Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook, and unheralded options in Jaydon Mickens and Keelan Cole. The wins and offensive production have evidently led Jacksonville to believe it will be able to produce points through the air without Robinson.

That's not to say a deal doesn't get done between the two sides -- Jacksonville has about $29 million in cap space to work with, per Over The Cap -- but after the Jaguars extended quarterback Blake Bortles and are electing not to use the tag on Robinson, it's clear the wideout isn't as much of a priority as he might have been pre-2017. He could very quickly become the premier free agent at the position, should Jacksonville not strike a deal with him in the next week.