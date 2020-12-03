Steelers hold off Ravens to end NFL's long, unnerving Week 12

Their margin for error is narrowing by the day -- the flexibility that bye weeks afforded them for similar outbreaks in Tennessee and New England early in the season is gone, precisely at the moment that the surge of the virus makes it increasingly difficult for personnel to avoid infection.

The issues the NFL confronted last week -- the Ravens' outbreak and the wipeout of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks -- are not unrelated and they speak to the one thing that can still undo the season. That the NFL has gotten this far is a victory, but what threatens them is the same thing threatening the health of the country. We know how to contain the virus, and the NFL knows how it can play safely through it -- it did it during the entirety of training camp and for all but a handful of teams. Even now, in the most difficult period the NFL has traversed, the league's positive test rate is remarkably low. From Nov. 15 to Nov. 28, 61 players tested positive out of more than 2,400 players. That is a positivity rate of 2.54 percent.

The NFL always knew there would be some positive cases, with players and coaches living at home. Outbreaks, though, are ruinous and that is what the protocols are designed to prevent. They require discipline and consistency and selflessness and getting 100 percent buy-in is required. It is, it turns out, just as difficult to battle virus fatigue in the NFL as it is in the general public.

"Let me be very clear: Our protocols aren't failing," NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said Wednesday. "Our compliance is an area where we can continue to improve. Any protocol is only as good as the compliance that you have. And as I've said before, 90 percent is a failing grade here."