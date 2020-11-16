Battista: Cardinals catch up with Seahawks, Rams in wild NFC West

It's unfair to blame Wilson alone for the Seahawks sudden slide from undefeated to vulnerable. Wilson has been operating under an enormous amount of pressure this season with almost no margin for error while trying to cover up for a historically bad defense. And he was operating under the pressure of the Rams' defense Sunday. He was sacked six times, harassed many more, did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season and it's entirely understandable that he was pressing.

The Seahawks would be nowhere without Wilson. But when Wilson didn't even see the yards of wide-open field in front of him before he threw a pass to the end zone that was picked off by cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ late in the first half -- about as clear an indication that Wilson might be pressing as there could be -- it laid bare the trajectory of the Seahawks' season. They need Wilson to be practically perfect, and as his infallibility has slipped in the last month, so has the Seahawks' dominance of the division. In the first five games -- all Seattle wins -- Wilson threw 19 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He did not fumble at all. In the four games since, the Seahawks are 1-3, and Wilson has thrown nine touchdowns, seven interceptions and he had fumbled three times. If we define the most valuable player as the one who is truly indispensable to his team, there's a good argument to be made that Wilson deserves it more than ever for carrying the Seahawks.

Wilson said the first interception was simply a bad decision. He should have just run it, he said several times. But he does not think he is pressing.

"The reality is I know who I am," Wilson said. "I know I have been great and will be great and will continue to be great. I know there are better days ahead. I have no doubt greatness is in store."