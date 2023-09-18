Battersea Power Station to host 'NFL Experience London' fan event 

The National Football League will touch down at London's iconic Battersea Power Station this October for a one-day fan event to celebrate the NFL 2023 London Games.

The 'NFL Experience London,' an immersive American football takeover to bring fans closer to the game on and off the field, will take place on Saturday, 7 October, with a host of activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Fans can test their football skills on the Quarterback Challenge, Broad Jump and Vertical Jump, Wide Receiver, and Field Goal Kick activities against the backdrop of the iconic London landmark.

Cheerleader and mascot performances from teams playing in the 2023 NFL London Games will also take place.

"The 2023 NFL London Games promise to be an action-packed, thrilling experience for fans," said NFL UK General Manager, Henry Hodgson. "We are bringing the very best of the NFL to the iconic Battersea Power Station in London to celebrate. We're looking forward to welcoming fans and those new to the sport to experience American football, as the capital embraces the NFL coming to town."

An NFL Flag football mini field will give fans the chance to experience the non-contact format of the game - a fast, exciting and fun version for all ages and abilities, for both boys and girls.

NFL merchandise and vintage NFL memorabilia from all 32 NFL teams will be available to buy, plus a New Era cap personalisation station and vending machine, with a Fanatics container shop that will dispense NFL product.

Giant NFL helmets representing all 32 NFL teams, plus a bespoke 2023 NFL London Games helmet, will be on display on The Coaling Jetty on the Thames in front of the Grade II* listed Power Station for photo opportunities with family and friends on the riverside.

A Madden NFL 24 gaming station will be available for fans to play, whilst Scottish artist and designer, Craig Black, will be creating bespoke artwork utilising his unique dripping paint technique on American footballs in partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods.

NFL legends and pundits will join the NFL Experience London event, along with NFL DJ's who will bring the soundtracks of the day to life, with visitors having the chance to win various NFL prizes.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will also have fan activations and photo opportunities at the venue.

London will host three international games starting at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 1 October for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons. The focus will then shift to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 8 October and the Tennessee Titans vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 15 October.

'NFL Experience London' is non-ticketed, free to attend, and open to all ages. The event will open at 10am on Saturday, 7 October, and close at 6pm.

To find out more and to take part in activations fans can download NFL OnePass available from the App Store or Google Play Store.