Battered Redskins receiving corps suffers another loss

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Brandon Lloyd will miss the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Lloyd broke his collarbone during practice on Wednesday.
The move ends Lloyd's season and possibly his tenure with the Redskins. He has only 25 catches with no touchdowns since Washington traded for him and then signed him to a multiyear contract last year. He has only two receptions this season and wasn't allowed to travel to the game against the New York Jets two weeks ago after missing a team meeting.
The Redskins replaced Lloyd by signing receiver Jimmy Farris, who spent part of the 2005 season with Washington. He was cut at the end of the 2006 preseason and was in training camp with Jacksonville this year.
Farris will likely be active for Sunday's game against Dallas because the Redskins have only three other healthy receivers: Antwaan Randle El, Keenan McCardell and Reche Caldwell. Santana Moss is nursing a heel injury, while James Thrash is recovering from a severely sprained ankle.
