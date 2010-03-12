Baskett signs one-year deal to return to Eagles; Fargas visits

The Philadelphia Eagles signed free-agent wide receiver Hank Baskett to a one-year contract Friday, the same day that free-agent running back Justin Fargas also visited the team but reportedly left without a deal.
The Eagles released Baskett last September after three seasons together. Baskett spent the rest of 2009 with the Indianapolis Colts and played in Super Bowl XLIV, although his inability to recover an onside kick to start the second half helped spark a New Orleans Saints rally to the title.
Baskett had 71 catches for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns in 47 games with the Eagles. Three of his TD catches were longer than 85 yards.
"There were a couple teams who had shown some interest, but my agent and I had been in contact with the Eagles pretty much since Day 1," Baskett said, according to the team's Web site. "That just shows that I was really wanted back here, and that makes me feel good because everyone knows that I left with no hard feelings, and the Eagles, the coaches, everybody let me know that they weren't releasing me on bad terms. Everybody told me that you never know when I could be back here, so it's a good feeling that they showed interest from Day 1."
That interest evidently was more than what the Eagles showed Fargas. The Philadelphia Daily News reported Friday that Fargas would leave his visit without a contract.
At a news conference arranged by the Eagles, Vargas expressed his feelings about playing in Philadelphia.
"Yeah, from what I understand they're excited about the possibility for me to be an Eagle," said Fargas, who was released by the Oakland Raiders after seven seasons with the team. "They feel like my style of play can fit in well here. This is known as a tough city and a tough team, and I consider myself a tough running back. So, it should be a good fit."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.