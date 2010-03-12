Baskett signs one-year deal to return to Eagles; Fargas visits

"There were a couple teams who had shown some interest, but my agent and I had been in contact with the Eagles pretty much since Day 1," Baskett said, according to the team's Web site. "That just shows that I was really wanted back here, and that makes me feel good because everyone knows that I left with no hard feelings, and the Eagles, the coaches, everybody let me know that they weren't releasing me on bad terms. Everybody told me that you never know when I could be back here, so it's a good feeling that they showed interest from Day 1."